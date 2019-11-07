$600K Porsche 911 GT2 RS involved in five car pile up

Driving in rush hour traffic can be a stressful time for anyone, let alone those who are driving something that's worth as much as a mid-sized house in regional New Zealand.

One Welsh driver experienced the harsh consequences of when rush hour goes wrong when they found themselves in the middle of a five-car pile up while driving an extremely rare Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

An image released by the South Wales Police shows the red sports car sitting in the middle of a multi-lane motorway with some serious damage to the carbon fibre front wing.

According to a report, local police attended the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Penarth where all vehicles were recovered from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Porsche only built 1000 examples of the 911 GT2 RS, and if you even were lucky enough to get your hands on one, they start from a whopping $580,000. It is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six engine which pumps out an impressive 521kW.

Usually, crashed involving cars of this calibre have something to do with the driver losing control before hitting other cars, but this doesn't look to be the case here.

Late last month, the world witnessed one of the most expensive supercar crashes of all time, when a Porsche GT2 RS was hit by a $5 million Pagani Hyuara BC at Monza in Italy.

