A look inside the incredible $16 million Ford GT Lineage auction

It's a car with its roots set in Le Mans, and is arguably the coolest car that Ford has ever built, but not many people get the honour of owning one Ford GT, let alone a model from each generation.

If you want to take this opportunity and pick up all three generations of Ford GT at once, you're going to have to have a sizable bank account that's ready to take a beating.

RM Sotheby's has announced the 'Ford GT Lineage' event that's set to take place during Monterey Car Week next month. At this event, three generations of the GT will go under the hammer for an estimated cost of around NZ$16 million.

Headlining the event is a Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype that is stamped with the chassis number GT/108. This car is the eighth vehicle built out of a run of twelve prototypes, and is the first of five roadsters ever built.

The fact that Jim Clark, Ken Miles, and Carroll Shelby once drove this car only adds to its ridiculous value, that's estimated to be between $7 million and $9 million.

There are two entries from the second generation GT, and while they're not as significant as the GT40 Prototype, they both have barely any miles on the clock, and are set to fetch at least $450,000 each.

The final car in the line-up is a 2017 GT, and is quite special as it is the only GT to ever leave the factory in Beryllium Orange. Alongside this rare paint scheme, it is a highly-optioned model with carbon fibre wheels and less than 900km on the clock.

RM Sotheby's has estimated that this car will fetch around $2.5 million when it hits the block, but we can't imagine that Ford would appreciate one of their new GTs selling at auction after the John Cena incident.

Speaking on the auction, Gord Duff of RM Sotheby's said: "It’s hugely significant for us to offer this group of cars all together in Monterey. We’ve had the honor of presenting incredible Fords and Shelbys at the auction in past years, including the very first Cobra and the Le Mans GT40 just last year, and now we can tell the full story of Ford’s legendary racing history with this group. All three models are desirable to today’s American or motorsport collectors, and they will complement each other come sale day."

Hopefully all three generations of GT go to the same home, but with the eight-figure price tag, we aren't holding our breath.