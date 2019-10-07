Abarth reveals the hardcore '695 70° Anniversario' hatch

To celebrate their 70th anniversary, Abarth skipped right over a cake, and decided to build another special edition Fiat to celebrate the milestone.

This hardcore little hatch that's based on the Abarth 695 was unveiled as a part of Abarth's celebrations in the Italian city of Rome.

It's hard to miss the changes that have taken place on the exterior of the 695, as Abarth hasn't exactly been subtle. Visually, the 695 is finished in a Monza 1958 green livery, which pays tribute to the first 500 to wear the colours. Back in its hay day, this little Fiat set six international records throughout 1958.

A stand out feature of the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario is the spoiler that has been dubbed the Spoiler ad "Assetto Variabile", AKA a spoiler that can be manually adjusted to 12 positions.

This spoiler's range of movement is 60 degrees, and can increase the car's aerodynamic load to 43kg at speeds of 200km/h. This allows for improved driving dynamics and stability on mixed grip courses.

The rest of the exterior features white highlights on the fender flares, 17-inch racing wheels, and a chequered livery on the roof.

Under the hood sits the familiar, peppy little 1.4-litre turbo that produces a respectable 134kW and 249Nm of torque. While this isn't a staggering power figure, it allows the hatch to sprint to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds.

As with most anniversary edition vehicles, the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario will be limited to just 1,949 examples, which is a nod to the year that the company was founded.

International availability of the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario hasn't been revealed just yet, but we're not counting on the hardcore little hatch making it down under.