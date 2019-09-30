ABT hits the Audi A1 with a serious, 300kW makeover

ABT Sportsline is famous for taking capable European cars, giving them a bit of a power boost and an exterior spruce up, but their latest creation takes this theory to the next level.

This Audi A1 Sportback that was recently commissioned by Daniel Abt, the son of ABT Sportsline's managing director is a thing of beauty, but unfortunately, you won't be able to buy one.

Dubbed the "10f1", this little hatch has benefitted from an array of upgrades inside and out.

Starting under the hood, the standard 2.0-litre engine was replaced with fully-built 2.0-litre TFSI power plant that pumps out an extremely healthy 394kW. This is a massive 146kW increase over the stock figure.

Arguably the most impressionable aspect of the A1 is the wrap, which was designed by the same man that designed Jon Olsson's Audi RS6' wrap. The shapes are meant to break up the contours of the vehicle, and accentuate the body lines.

Based on a DTM-car, the body kit pushes out the wheel arches, and makes for extremely-aggressive front and rear ends. The centre-lock 19-inch wheels fill out these massive guards perfectly.

Complete with Formula E-inspired golden centres, these wheels are wrapped in red Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres that measure 265/30 all round.

On the inside, the rear seats have been replaced with a roll cage, and the cabin has been covered in Alcantara. The front seats wear the "1of1" logos, and have Daniel Abt initial's printed on the headrests.

As the name suggests, ABT is only planning on building one "1of1", so you're going to have to build it yourself.