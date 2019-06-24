ABT Sportsline works their magic on the VW Amarok's diesel V6

German tuners ABT have taken to Volkswagen's top-of-the-line diesel Amarok and given it a power bump to push the V6's power output over 300 hp (223kW).

Through the use of their very own ECU, ABT Sportsline managed to increase the 3.0-litre V6 diesel's output by 35kW and 50 Nm of torque.

The big German ute now has a maximum power output of 225kW and 630Nm of torque — two respectable figures. This higher output allows for a slightly faster 0-100 time of 7.9 seconds compared to the standard 8.1 seconds.

Power is sent through the standard eight-speed transmission and 4-Motion all-wheel-drive system, which can easily handle the power increase.

ABT didn't just work their magic on the range-topping V6 though, the 2.0-litre TDI also received a tune-up. This smaller engine benefits from a 15kW increase, and now produces a total of 147kW.

The exterior of the double cab ute has remained mostly stock, but you'll notice a few changes here and there. A painted sports bar sits directly behind the cab, and the ute now sits on a set of 20-inch 'Talca' wheels.

Looking at the interior, a few new black titanium elements grace the cabin, and Nappa leather has also been introduced.