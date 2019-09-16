AC Schnitzer spices the BMW 3 Series up with some serious parts

If anyone knows how to make standard BMW models look like their day has been filled with numerous minor inconveniences, it's iconic German tuner AC Schnitzer.

For decades, from i3s models, to the new 8 Series, they have been giving BMW vehicles aggressive looks and serious stance, and their take on the G20 3 Series is no different.

In true tuner style, the first upgrade that is offered with the new 3 Series is a set of lowering springs that drop the ride height by 25mm. According to the tuner, these springs improve looks and handling, without compromising ride quality.

Following this same theme, AC offers a set of 19 or 20-inch Bicolour wheels that reduces the fender gap, and will get you extra Instagram likes.

In terms of the aero, the standard front and rear splitter are available, along with a range of other pieces. This includes side skirts, a roof spoiler, a boot lid spoiler, and quad exit exhaust pipes.

Not too many upgrades are offered inside the cabin, but the standard tweaks such as aluminium paddle shifters and other aluminium accents sit around the space.

Right now, AC Schnitzer are only offering aesthetic upgrades on the G20 3 Series, but have promised that performance parts and tunes are on the way for the 320i, 330i, M340i and 330d.