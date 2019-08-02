AC Schnitzer spices up the BMW X5 with some serious aero

In stock form, the BMW G05 X5 is reasonably aggressive, but there's definitely room for improvement.

While German Tuner AC Schnitzer has worked on BMW SUVs in the past, we weren't too sure what to expect from a kitted X5, but this thing has certainly exceeded any expectations.

Consisting of wheels, suspension upgrades, and aerodynamic components, the X5 has given a complete makeover at the hands of the German experts. Customers can opt for front and rear bumpers, a roof wing, vented bonnet, side skirts, and AC badges to complete the look, and add more visual flair than track down force.

The large SUV easily slots the massive 22-inch AC wheels into the guards, making them look right at home. Alongside the wheels, the tyres that are wrapped around them are huge, measuring 275/35 R22 up front, and 315/30 R22 in the back.

AC Schnitzer has accounted for the wider track that the wheels and spacers account for by widening the fenders by 14mm at the front, and 26mm over the rear wheels. While this improves the track of the SUV, it also adds to the aggressive aesthetic.

Further improvements to the suspension include a lower ride height, achieved through lowering springs. The X5 now sits 25mm lower than standard height, allowing for a better centre of gravity in the big SUV.

Most of the upgrades from AC sit on the exterior of the SUV, and only a couple of trims have been updated inside the cabin.