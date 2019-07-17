AC Schnitzer transforms the BMW i3s into EV hot hatch

BMW and AC Schnitzer have a relationship that spans decades, from their first show-stopping E32 back in 1987, to their latest electric creation, they always find a way to spice up BMW's looks.

Just a couple of months ago, AC got their hands on the new BMW 8, and turned it into an extremely aggressive looking coupe, and by the looks of their i3s, they've tried to do the same.

They had their work cut out for them with the BMW i3s, while BMW claimed it was the world's first hot hatch, it doesn't really ooze sportiness like other vehicles in the hot hatch segment.

While it's not exactly a show-stopping kit, the additions that AC made certainly gives the little EV the spark it needs to stand out from other i3 models in the range.

Suspension was the first port of call, and through the use of a set of lowering springs, the i3 has been dropped 20mm closer the ground, allowing for more cornering confidence. A set of wheel spacers were also slapped on, widening the track and giving it even more stance points.

While these spacers give the car more stability, the wheel and tyre combination has remained the same.

In terms of the aerodynamics, a front splitter and roof spoiler were installed to produce maximum down force when you're speeding through car park buildings.

On the inside, a few more aluminium highlights have been installed, and the iDrive controller gets a "Black Line" cover.

While it isn't the most groundbreaking thing that AC Schnitzer have ever built, it certainly adds some personality to BMW's little electric hatch.