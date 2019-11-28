AC Schnitzer works its magic on the 2020 Toyota Supra

For over three decades, German tuner AC Schnitzer has been turning standard BMW models into race-ready road cars through engine, exterior, and interior modifications.

Other than working on the occasional Mini (and old Land Rover), as the British brand now falls beneath the BMW umbrella, AC Schnitzer has never worked on another manufacturer's car — until now.

It'll come as no surprise to hear that their first non-BMW release comes in the form of a 2020 Toyota Supra, as it is one of the most widely recognised vehicle collaborations in recent times.

Underneath the Toyota-developed body, basically sits a 2020 BMZ Z4, a car that AC Schnitzer is extremely familiar with. This includes the 3.0-litre twin-turbo BMW-sourced engine under the hood.

While the German tuner is usually reasonably quick off the mark when it comes to tuning BMW products, SEMA saw no less than 42 iterations of the Japanese sports coupe, making AC one of the last.

A few of these aftermarket manufacturers went all out on the exterior as well as the performance of the Supra, but it looks like AC has decided to play it safe with their Supra. Just a new set of wheels, small-ish spoiler, hood vents, and lip kit.

Under the hood, the engine has been reflashed to produce a healthy 293kW, and 600Nm of torque. This makes for a 50kW and 100Nm lift over the initial figure form the factory.

To aid the performance of the coupe, a coil-over suspension system has been added to bring everything 25mm closer to the ground.

Interestingly, the tuner is offering a 36-month warranty for the engine upgrades. No figures performance figures have been announced, but we can imagine that it will be significantly faster than the stock 0-100 time of 4.4 seconds with that extra 100Nm.