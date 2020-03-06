Almost 5000 Toyota, Lexus vehicles hit with nationwide recall

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that a raft of Toyota and Lexus models sold locally between 2013 and 2019 have been impacted by its latest recall.

The Toyota models impacted are the Camry, FJ Cruiser, Corolla, Highlander, and Land Cruiser Prado. The Lexus models, meanwhile, are the GS, IS, LS, LX, NX, RC, and RX line-ups. In total, 4874 vehicles are said to have been implicated.

The recall stems from an issue with fuel pumps on these vehicles. Toyota New Zealand describes the recall as a "precautionary measure", and states that the fuel pumps have the potential to stop working, to display warning lights and messages on the instrument panels of each car, and to leave cars unable to restart.

Toyota New Zealand is currently in the process of contacting owners of each vehicle, to summon them for free-of-charge repairs at their local Toyota store.