American Ford dealership launches campaign offering gun voucher with car purchase

A quirky promotion that's used to boost sales figures is nothing new in the automotive industry, but one particular campaign out of South Carolina in America is raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

Carolina Ford's new promotion which has been dubbed the “God, Guns and America” sees customers receive an American flag, a bible, and a Smith & Wesson assault rifle with any vehicle purchase.

Considering that this promotional comes right after a spate of mass shootings in the US, it's no surprise that members of the public are taking offense to the campaign, but others are making the most of it.

When talking to the Detroit Free Press, Carolina Ford general manager Derrick Hughes explained that it has been a hit with customers, “We’ve had multiple people take advantage of the promotion.”

This deal applies to the purchase of both new and used cars, and runs through until the end of November.

As you could imagine, the dealership's Facebook page is littered with comments both in support of the campaign, and slamming it.

“We are not taking a political stance in any way, shape or form.” Instead, he suggested the dealership is full of “very patriotic people, [who] believe in our country and salute our military.”

Instead of handing out guns on the forecourt, Carolina Ford is giving customers a voucher to nearby sporting goods store to buy the firearm. Only after said customer passes a background check can they receive the gun, otherwise they have to settle for something else.

When speaking to the Detroit Free Press, a spokesperson from Ford revealed that the company will not be interfering with Carolina Ford's promotion.

"This is a local promotion, not something directed by Ford. We understand customers are given gift certificates they can apply to a range of sporting goods. Obviously, promotions have to be lawful — as this one is."​