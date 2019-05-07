Amsterdam reveals plan to ban all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030

Floris Liebrand, spokesman for RAI Vereniging, the Dutch car industry’s association, said the plans were unrealistic and could increase divisions between rich and poor.
“It is not realistic if you look at the prospects of the industry,” he said. “How are Amsterdammers going to pay for expensive electric cars, when there is no significant second hand market? In the next 10 years the car industry will develop cleaner petrol and diesel cars which could add to a proper policy to clean our air.”
Friends of the Earth Netherlands has been fighting the Dutch government in courts for breaking European clean air limits, and spokeswoman Anne Knol welcomed the city’s ambition.
“This is to the benefit of the lungs of all Amsterdammer and is urgently needed because the city air is unhealthy and fossil fuels emissions contribute to climate change,” she said. “Now they are going to consult with all Amsterdammers on their views and needs, and if they take these into account, I think it is achievable.”
After the public consultation, the ambitions will be put to a council vote, and a detailed plan should be published in the autumn.
