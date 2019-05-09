Another 2020 Toyota Supra crashes at the Nürburgring

The famous German track known as 'Green Hell' has claimed another victim in the form of a brand new Toyota Supra.

Though the GR Supra still hasn't officially released, this is the second model to be involved in a tussle with the guard rails on the track. Just last year, a camouflaged prototype type hit a wall while testing ahead of the big unveiling.

Luckily this latest crash happened during the industry pool testing period, and the car was being driven by an official Toyota test driver.

Hitting the guardrail head first, the aftermath photos of the crash show a Toyota with a decent chunk of its front end missing. From the pictures, you can see that the airbags have been triggered, which appear to have immobilized the car.

While no details of the crash have been released, Reddit users have worked out that it happened at the Nordschleife's Exmühle section. As usual, speed, loss of traction, driver error, or a combination of all these things was probably behind the crash.

The track's rescue team loaded the car onto the trailer as soon as the crash happened, and Toyota has remained tight-lipped about it, not revealing anything about the car involved.

While the car comes with three engine options, we'll most likely be skipping the base model four-cylinder option when they ship later this year. We'll most likely get the SZ-R with a 190kW/400Nm turbo four, or the BMW B58-based twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six that makes 250kW/500Nm.

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that we will be receiving 40 Supras in the first shipment later this year, with more to come further down the track.

While the price remains a mystery for the moment, Driven understands that it's set to start at over $100,000.