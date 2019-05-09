Anti-theft device: VW thinks you shouldn't have to lock your manual car

In an age where most manufacturers are choosing to release their vehicles exclusively with automatic transmissions, Volkswagen stands out with their manual transmission models.

While most of the population used to learn how to drive with three pedals and a big gear stick, a lot of new drivers are opting for the easier, automatic option when learning.

The idea of the manual transmission being an anti-theft device has become a meme over the internet in recent years, and VW have picked up this, using it to promote their latest Jetta GLI.

In the ad, two friends are shown driving the sporty Jetta through the streets with notable manual transmission sounds in the background. When they reach their destination and get out of the car, the driver's friend asks if he's going to lock the car. "Nah, it’s a stick shift," the driver replies.

Right after the humorous dialogue is finished, some text pops up on the screen telling you that this isn't actually a good idea at all.

“Legally we have to tell you that you should always lock your car, so you should lock your car.”

Coincidentally, there have been real-life examples of manual transmissions thwarting would-be carjackers ability to steal the car.

While it is a quirky ad, locking your car is always a good idea no matter what transmission you're dealing with.