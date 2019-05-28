Are electric Hot Rods better than their V8-powered counterparts?

If you haven't been living under a rock for the past few years, you would've noticed that electric vehicles are slowly taking over, but this isn't a bad thing by any means.

While electric power seems to be a hard pill to swallow for a good percentage of automotive enthusiasts, you can imagine the outrage that this electric Hot Rod caused when it first hit the internet.

To answer the electric vs V8 question, you first have to break down the term 'hot rod'. First coined in the 1950s to describe cars that had been modified with bigger engines and racing styling, there wasn't any mention of the type of engine.

Looking at how far electric engines have come, and with their immense power and torque figures, cars that have been swapped with electric engines aren't hot rods in the traditional sense, but practically are.

With this in mind, car designers Jason Battersby and Klaud Wasiak took it upon themselves to design a car that takes 1950s hot rod styling, but brings it into the electric age.

Featuring a slender body without a roof, and exposed wheels, the vehicle dubbed the 'Erode 002' would almost look right at home in American Graffiti. Other style cues that have been modernised include the LED light bar that stretches across the rear, and the thin wing mirrors that extend out from either side of the body. The massive five-spoke wheels finish the exterior off perfectly.

Looking at the interior, the same modernised hot rod look carries through. From the thin red bucket seats (unfortunately not a bench seat) to the circular instrument cluster that sits behind the steering wheel, everything is modern but dated at the same time.

There isn't any mention of the power plant or drive train in the release, but we can imagine that you wouldn't need a lot of power to have fun in this.

Considering how popular the controversial Plymouth Prowler has become, if these bad boys did go into production, we'd expect to see a similar cult following.