Are we looking at Ferrari's Urus-killing SUV?

When rumours of a Lamborghini SUV first started to circulate, not everyone was a fan of the idea, but considering that they are selling "like hot cakes", it proved to be an extremely valuable move.

Following in the footsteps of their Italian rivals, Ferrari is slowly, but surely, developing their very own SUV, despite the fact that we're not allowed to call it that.

Introducing the Ferrari Purosange, the first ever high-riding model to come from the prancing horse's people. While it is still a few years away, this is the first good look that we've got at what it could look like.

Sharing a lot of design cues with the rest of Ferrari's line-up, the sweeping lines and aggressive front end of this rendering would look right at home among the other supercars — looking past the height difference of course.

While this is just a third party render, and probably will look a bit different, the hidden door handles and c-shaped headlights are two unique aspects of the Purosange.

Just as the Urus switched up Lamborghini's iconic mid-engine, all-wheel drive layout, the Ferrari SUV will most likely feature the same layout. This won't be as much of a deal for Ferrari as they've been building cars in the layout for a fair few years now.

While it's too early to say what will power the SUV, reports are hinting at a hybrid power plant.

Most of this information is still subject to change, but the one concrete fact that we have is the name. "Thoroughbred" is the English translation of Purosange, which begs the question, will this SUV be a workhorse?

We mentioned the fact that we're not allowed to call it an SUV, this rule was put in place by Ferrari CEO Louis Carey Camilleri. While the general public are going to call it an SUV, he doesn't ever want to hear that phrase "in the same phrase as Ferrari."