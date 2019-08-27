Armoured luxury: BMW unveils the X5 Protection VR6

If the world's fastest armoured Audi RS7 is a little out of your price range, and the armoured Volvo XC60 just isn't your thing, BMW might have just unveiled the answer.

It might not look any different to a standard road-going BMW SUV, but the X5 Protection VR6 is the perfect combination of German luxury and war zone protection.

Built to a VR6 armour spec, this X5 is able to withstand bullets as large as a 7.62×39-mm round from an AK-47 and can survive a blast from 15kg from as close as four metres away.

To build the X5 Protection, BMW takes a standard X5 SUV and fits it with high strength steel door panels, side frames, the roof, and the firewall. Alongside this, there are aluminium pieces positioned underneath the luggage compartment designed to protect the cargo.

As with most armoured vehicles, the glass used in this X5 measures 30mm thick, and is built to withstand impacts from handheld weapons.

If this isn't enough protection for your war zone commute, BMW offers a range of optional extras that can be added to the X5, These include extra under body armour and an armoured roof that can protect from drone blasts.

While this X5 sits on the standard-issue 20-inch BMW rims, the tyres that are wrapped around them are a lot different to standard. Reinforced sidewalls allows the driver to continue driving even if there is complete loss of pressure.

Despite all this extra weight from the reinforcement, this X5 can still escape in a hurry if there is trouble. It is powered by the usual 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque. This allows the SUV to hit 100km/h in 5.9 seconds and top out at 210km/h.

BMW's release didn't mention pricing or availability of the X5 Protection, but if its anything like the armoured vehicles that have come before it, we can imagine that the price tag would be well in the six-figure range.