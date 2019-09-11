Artist creates canvas based on Rolls-Royce colours

Rolls-Royce media artist Refik Anadol will create a new work for the luxury brand’s art programme.

The Turkish-born, award-winning LA-based artist will create a unique work of cutting edge, digital art using data sets relating to the colour of every Rolls-Royce motor car created at the Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, over the past 10 years.

The artwork will be previewed on September 21, 2019, at Dine on the Line, a major philanthropic event at Rolls-Royce in Goodwood.

It will bring together 250 art aficionados and philanthropists for an evening of exclusive art, automotive and culinary experiences.

The event, named Dine on the Line, will be hosted on the Goodwood production line at Rolls-Royce and supports the Evelina London Children’s Hospital Art for Allergy Appeal.

The new artwork, entitled Art of Perfection: Data Painting, will consist of an LED ‘canvas’ that uses a series of data sets taken from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ surface finish centre. The data relates to the colour reference of each car produced over the past decade, combined with the data generated by the programmed robotic movement required to perfectly apply the surface finish to each car. The custom visuals created for this work have been precisely designed to complement the ‘canvas’ and surrounding space.

The Rolls-Royce Art Programme has supported a number of high-profile artists globally in recent years, including Tomás Saraceno, Isaac Julien, Asad Raza, Angela Bulloch and Yang Fudong.