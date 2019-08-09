Home / News / Aston Martin, Lamborghini stalwart steps down after 16 years at Giltrap Group

Aston Martin, Lamborghini stalwart steps down after 16 years at Giltrap Group

By Matthew Hansen • 09/08/2019
Greg Brinck, pictured centre, departs Giltrap Group after 17 years. Photo / File
Greg Brinck, pictured centre, departs Giltrap Group after 17 years. Photo / File

It's been announced that Giltrap Group stalwart Greg Brinck will be leaving the renowned Auckland-based dealership network, having stepped down from his role as General Manager of Aston Martin Auckland and Lamborghini Auckland. 

Brinck has been with Giltrap Group for almost 17 years, with the stint set to finish up on August 16.

Those who have long followed New Zealand motorsport will perhaps recognise Brinck's name from various racing exploits. These include campaigns in the NZ V8 Touring Car Championship in the early 2000s and the 2.0-litre Touring Car Championship of the late 1990s. He also competed in motocross and powerboats. 

More recently, Brinck has helped guide the local Aston Martin and Lamborghini arms to numerous accolades.

These include Aston Martin Auckland's win of the marque's Asia Pacific Dealership of the Year Award in 2018, as well as confirmation of Aston Martin New Zealand claiming the world's best market share. 

"I’m hugely proud of what our small dedicated team have achieved and thankful to Sir Colin Giltrap and family for providing me with the opportunity and I take away some special memories from my time here," said Brinck in a statement. 

