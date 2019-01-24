Aston Martin offers more options on the Valkyrie hypercar

Aston Martin is offering a new range of options on its exclusive Valkyrie sports car, including an AMR Track Performance Pack, making the hypercar even quicker on the track.

The result of a partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, only 150 road-going Valkyries will be produced.

6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, and goes from zero to 100kp/h in just 2.5 seconds.

It is powered by aBut owners will be able to buy the track performance pack, which includes track-only components, to make the car about 8 per cent faster on the track, the company says.

The pack features a new aerodynamic front clam delivering greater downforce and efficiency, a second set of all other exterior body panels, lightweight titanium brakes, track-focused suspension and a matte black magnesium performance wheel and carbon-fibre aero-disk set.

Aston Martin says customers can also include a suite of personalised pit garage and race suit accessory options to their package, "providing owners with the ultimate track day and hypercar ownership experience.

"Customers choosing the AMR Track Performance Pack can also choose between three AMR livery designs or their own unique finish, which can be tailored using ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, Aston Martin’s bespoke VIP customisation service.



For those choosing to keep their Aston Martin Valkyrie on the road, the options are boundless. Four beautiful Designer Specification themes are available for those who want their Valkyrie to stay close to the designer’s vision, featuring exclusive Valkyrie colours including Slipstream Green, Liquid Petroleum, Ethanol Silver and Maximum Orange.

The company offers what it calls "the Ultimate Personalisation programme" which invites owners to work with the Aston Martin Design team to refine their specification, enhanced even further by ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’.



The roof and rear engine cover, in gloss black paint as standard, can be customised to be presented in exposed carbon fibre, which can continue across the cantrails with a gloss lacquer and the silver textured tailpipe and muffler can become black by specification.

Owners can also have the first Aston Martins with full titanium wings badges, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship that is synonymous with the brand.



Inside Aston Martin Valkyrie, the minimalist ergonomics of the cockpit are clothed in materials as befits a hypercar. A wide choice of alcantara colours, patterns and finishes are available for the seats, along with six bold choices of colour for the seat harness, which complements the external livery and contrasts with the choice of hardware presented in carbon fibre. The intricate craftsmanship of woven leather, first seen on the Aston Martin One-77, can be selected to add an extra element to the door pocket and arm rest trim.





Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said, “This is simply the best car in the world if you want something bespoke and we are really pushing the boundaries to match the dreams of our customers.

"Every single element of this hypercar, including its performance, can be personalised. The materials are very much about science, the art of creativity and the ability to create a unique solution that doesn’t detract from this exceptional car’s performance capability”.



The company says the Aston Martin Valkyrie is now one of the world’s most customisable cars.