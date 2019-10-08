Aston Martin pulls the covers off the drop-top 2020 Vantage Roadster

While most high-performance enthusiasts steer away from convertibles due to the extra weight that comes with chassis reinforcement, supercar manufacturers seem to love taking the roof off their coupes.

Aston Martin is the latest high-end manufacturer to give one their cars the drop-top treatment, and it comes in the form of the 2020 Vantage Roadster.

Before you accuse this British-built beast of being another hairdresser's car, under the hood sits the same twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that sits in the standard Vantage. This AMG-sourced power plant is good for a whopping 375kW and 685Nm of torque.

In the roadster's fixed-roof sibling, this power plant allows the coupe to sprint to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The extra weight of the Roadster is expected to bring this figure down, but we can't imagine by much.

To accommodate the folding soft top, Aston Martin has significantly changed the roofline and rear deck of the Roadster. As you'd expect, the rear deck sits a little higher than standard to fit the folding mechanism.

Standout design features such as the ducktail wing and the LED lights have remained the same, along with the two-seat interior.

We can imagine that this Vantage Roadster will come with the same eight-speed automatic transmission and electronic differential as the Coupe, but it is unknown as to whether a manual transmission will make the cut.

Aston Martin has said that the open-top Vantage will launch internationally in early 2020, with the tagline "Beautiful won't be tamed."