Aston Martin reveals the incredibly over-the-top DBX accessory list

The luxury British brand is set to launch its DBX SUV in New Zealand later this year.

It is priced from about 150,000 pounds, which equates to around $300,000 here, but we can imagine that the actual price will be well into the 300s, if not in the 400s.

If you thought that exorbitant price for a car wasn’t flashy enough, the luxury brand has created a range of accessories that will turn more than a few heads.

One of the most eye-opening accessory packages includes a gun cabinet and a shooting stick — the latter doubling as a portable rifle mount.

The pack is designed for field shooting, in which competitors travel to temporary outdoor ranges at sometimes remote locations.

Reaching these may even require use of the DBX’s all-wheel drive set-up, with muscle from Mercedes-AMG supplied twin-turbo V8 (375kW/685Nm) — not that it would become a habit for these premium machines to leave the bitumen.

If shooting in a random field isn’t your thing, James Bond’s preferred brand has other luxury accoutrements on hand.

A skiiing is regarded as a pursuit of the wealthy, naturally Aston Martin has provided a dedicated snow pack with a ski bag, roof-mounted ski rack, snow chains and even boot warmers that operate in the same way as a seat warmer.

If a day at the polo or races is more your style, the event pack includes a picnic set, blanket and boot seating.

Aston Martin has man’s best friend covered. Its pet pack includes a dog partition in the boot, rear bumper protector to avoid paws scratching the vehicle’s paintwork and a portable washer.

There are also supple leather luggage packs and saddlebags for all occasions.

Aston Martin hasn’t revealed prices but if you have to ask...