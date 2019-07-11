Aston Martin's $10 million two-for-one deal

Extremely wealthy collectors with two spaces in the garage can snap up Aston Martin’s DBZ Centenary collection, a pair of exotic sports cars with an eye-watering price tag.

Available only as a set of two cars, the DBZ Centenary includes a new DBS coupe with bodywork by Italian design house Zagato, along with a DB4 GT Zagato “continuation” newly constructed to 1960s specifications.

Priced from 6 million pounds ($10.8m) plus taxes, the duo would cost around $16 million in Australia once GST, luxury car tax and import duties are accounted for. And that doesn’t include state-specific stamp duty needed to put the DBS on the road.

Design touches separating it from the standard DBS (as if a $517,000 supercar can be called “standard”) include an active grille with 108 diamond-shaped elements which Aston says “appear to flutter into life” when you start the car.

A lightweight carbon fibre roof arching back from the windscreen eliminates conventional rear windows, leaving rear-view duties to be carried out by a camera and monitor.

Powered by a twin-turbo V12 pinched from the latest Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, the new Zagato should at least match 533kW and 900Nm outputs that make it one of the most powerful cars on sale.

While the DBS Zagato can be driven on public roads, the DB4 GT Zagato, a factory-built recreation of 1960s classics, does not meet new car design and safety requirements and must only be driven on circuits or private roads.

Powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine with around 260kW of power, the DB4 GT may be eligible for historic racing around the world.

Only 19 DBZ Centenary pairs will be produced, lending the models exclusivity to match the price tag.

