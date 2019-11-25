Aston Martin's new SUV already a sales hit in NZ. Is an EV on the way?

First it was Porsche, and then the likes of Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, and Lamborghini followed. Now Aston Martin has also joined the high performance SUV game with last week’s unveiling of the new DBX. And, it’s already proving to be popular among Kiwi buyers.

Speaking to Driven, Aston Martin ANZ Regional Manager Kevin Wall says that New Zealand’s allocation of DBXs for the next 12 months (the first set to arrive in mid-2020) is “essentially sold out”.

“[The first allocation] will be less than 20 cars. Not that we can’t sell more — we can — it’s purely a matter of supply, and the fact of the matter is that a new vehicle in a new segment coming out of the purpose built factory … we’ve got to walk before we can run. So we’ll be breaking up production to make sure that quality is part of the package as well.”

At least on paper, the Aston Martin DBX's 404kW/700Nm output figures place it in the same performance ballpark as the less powerful Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Jaguar F-Pace SVR. But, given its luxury standing and $330,000 price-tag, its closest rivals in the showroom are more likely to be the Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and the Lamborghini Urus.

“We’ve sort of come late to the party,” Wall added.

“Obviously in that period of time Bentley released the Bentayga and Lamborghini the Urus — successfully. We’re launching the DBX, which in a way sits between those two. It’s got the luxury and the finishing of the Bentley but has the sports appeal and handling capabilities of a sports car. At the end of the day we’re a sports car manufacturer first and foremost.

“I spent last weekend at Hampton Downs with one of the drivers involved in the DBX [launch], including doing the driving in all the photography in Spain. He assures me that it does indeed handle like a sports car.”

While the bark of a V8 is likely to form part of the DBX’s charm, it’s also a potential candidate for an electric variant down the line given the popularity of electrified SUVs. Wall acknowledged that an EV DBX could be possible, but outlined that it isn’t part of the current plan for the new pioneering SUV.

“It is being produced in the same factory where the relaunch of the Lagonda brand models are due to be built, so I think we have the capacity [to make an EV]. But at this stage, to my knowledge, there’s no plan to do so.”

It will be hoped that the DBX will follow in the footsteps of the Urus and be a successful seller for the brand. Aston Martin has had some recent success, with revenue figures released in May showing a 6 per cent lift. But simultaneously, the firm also reported an adjusted operating loss of £2.2m — a deficit at least in part owing to the research and development behind the DBX.

