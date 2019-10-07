Aston Martin unveils the gold-plated 2020 DBS GT Zagato

Gold and red may have previously reserved for the Chinese flag, but it looks like Aston Martin has taken ownership of the colour scheme with its latest release.

This release comes in the form of the highly-anticipated 2020 DBS GT Zagato that is exclusively available in the DBZ Centenary Collection, which includes the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.

Both of the vehicles were unveiled at the Newport Concours in Rhode Island over the weekend, where Aston Martin revealed that they are only planning on building 19 sets of the cars, and if you want to buy one, you have to buy both.

If you do plan on forking out the $11 million for this collection, you will be rewarded with a stonking new English coupe alongside a re-imagined classic.

Under the hood of the DBS GT Zagato sits a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that cranks out a whopping 567kW of power. Interestingly, this Zagato is only available in Supernova red, which is complemented by the black accents on the exterior, and gold accents inside.

Highlights on the exterior of this Zagato include the double-bubble roof (which you can't see out of), the intriguing taillights, the massive black and gold 21-inch wheels, and the 18-carat solid gold Aston Martin badges.

On the inside, the interlocking gold 3D-printed pieces took upwards of 100 hours to produce, and contrast the rest of the cabin spectacularly.

Accounting for the other half of the DBZ Centenary Collection is the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, which is a track-going recreation of the legendary car that comes with a few updates.

Unfortunately, if you were dusting off the old check book, and getting ready to fork out $11 million for the pair, we've got some bad news. All 19 sets have been accounted for, so holding out until one appears on Driven is your best bet now.