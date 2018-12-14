Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 will make 1000hp, last 100,000km

Aston Martin has released the first details of to the naturally aspirated V12 engine that will power the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar.

Developed by Cosworth, the new powerplant has to meet 'a simple, yet extraordinary brief' - to be the ultimate repression of the internal combustion engine. And at first glance, it appears Cosworth have done just that.

The 6.5-litres V12 has a certified peak power output of 1000bhp (or 153.8 bhp-per-litre) at 10,500rpm, before continuing on to a maximum rpm figure of 11,100, numbers that are unprecedented for a naturally-aspirated, emissions-compliant road car. Peak torque is 740Nm at 7,000rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s performance figures will be further boosted by a battery hybrid system, details of which will be revealed later.

Aside from major castings - namely the block, cylinder heads, sump and structural cam covers - the majority of the engine’s internal components are machined from solid material. These include Titanium conrods and F1-spec pistons.

The result is an engine that weighs just 206kg. In comparison, Cosworth’s last 3.0 litre V10 F1 engines weighed 97Kg. Cosworth say if the same unit was scaled up to 6.5 litres the same F1 engine would weigh 210kg.

Bruce Wood, Cosworth Managing Director, said of the project said the naturally aspirated V12 engine is an immense source of pride for Cosworth.

"When we started talking about specifics of power, weight, emissions compliance and durability combined with ever harder and sometimes conflicting targets, we knew this would be a challenge like no other," said Wood.

"It’s been a fantastic partnership between Aston Martin, Red Bull and Cosworth with each party bringing a distinct clarity of vision that has proved essential in delivering an internal combustion engine way beyond anything previously seen in a road car application.”

Unprecedented hypercar reliability?

Performance of 1000hp (before hybrid aids) and a 11,000rpm soundtrack isn't the only way the Aston Marin Valkyrie will shake up they hypercar, according to Cosworth.

Unlike the powerplant in every other hypercar, the Cosworth V12 looks set to perform well into its life without the need of some serious mechanical work.



Speaking with Car and Driver, Cosworth managing director Bruce Wood said that the naturally-aspirated V12 should last for at least 100,000km before requiring a rebuild.

“Our expectation is that at 100,000 kilometers, (the engine) would be replaced," said Wood.

“That’s not to say we think there is going to be a hole through the side of it, but our expectation would be that a lot of the components would be worn out.

“The reality is that if anybody got to that point, we’d take the engine out, strip it, and crack-test it. If the block was fine and not excessively worn, there would be no reason not to rebuild it with new pistons and valves.”

By comparison, Mercedes-AMG have said the F1-derived hybrid V6 engine in the One hypercar will need a full rebuild or replacement every 50,000 km.

We can't wait to hear about the first 100,000km Valkyrie example.