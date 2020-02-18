At least 100 more places to plug in your EV through Government's latest Contestable Fund

Charging infrastructure dominates the latest round of the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, announced by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Twenty one recipients have been awarded a combined $3.8 million of co-funding, but also bring $12m of their own money.

Among the projects approved are more than 100 new public 50kW fast-charging points, four EV car-share/rental projects, two for heavy EVs and a trial of vehicle-to-grid technology using the latest Nissan Leaf.

The charging station projects should increase the presence of EV infrastructure in many high traffic areas. Foodstuffs and ChargeNet will install 15 new DC fast-chargers at supermarkets throughout the country, including urban locations such as Devonport and Birkenhead in Auckland.

Meanwhile, ChargeNet has another two charge station projects in more isolated places: Mokau in the North Island and Palmerston in the South. It says both will plug vital gaps in the infrastructure.

The Warehouse Group will install 50kW fast chargers at eight regional stores which will be free to use for customers. They add to the 24-strong network already operational.

ChargeSmart is working with accommodation providers outside the main centres to create 25 dual 22kW charging sites at 16 locations across the country. It’s also partnering with Taranaki Regional Council to install four public chargers (also 22kW) using contactless payment at Pukeiti Garden in New Plymouth.

Other charging station projects have been approved for Todd Property Ormiston Town Centre, the Ebbett Waikato car dealership in Hamilton, Drive EV in Taupo, Wellington City Council for the Waitohi Community Hub in Johnsonville, Mitchell Corp (bookable EV charging at accommodation providers) and Refining NZ for the Visitor Centre carpark on the Twin Discovery tourist route.

Car sharing and rental projects expanding their EV fleets include Loop in the Waikato, Zilch (formerly Yoogo, focused on Auckland CBD), Cityhop (nationwide) and GO Rentals (main centres).

Eastland Port will purchase NZ’s first all-electric water truck (used for dust suppression), while St John will purchase two electric vans to test as mobility vehicles for its Health Shuttle fleet in Southland.

Northpower is exploring EV technology with a trial of the latest Nissan Leaf’s bi-directional charging port, using vehicle-to-grid charging at a residential address in conjunction with power station provider Nichicon and the University of Canterbury.

This is the seventh round of The Fund, which has the stated purpose to “encourage innovation and investment that will accelerate the uptake of low emission vehicles in New Zealand that might not otherwise occur.”

The Fund is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

The total number of projects funded to date is 139, with a combined total of $23.8 million in Government funding matched by $50m in applicant money.