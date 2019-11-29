Auckland Council removes Lime e-scooters from city streets

Auckland Council is set to dump Lime scooters from the streets of the city. They will replace the San Francisco-based company with new providers.

An official announcement will be made at Council HQ at about 11am.

One person has been killed and more than 2000 riders have been injured when riding the popular scooters, which were launched in Auckland in October last year.

Toben John Hunt, 23, died after an accident on a Lime scooter in downtown Auckland in September.

A study looking at e-scooter injuries requiring surgery at Auckland City Hospital found 21 patients needing 23 operations at a total cost of $404,925 between October 15 last year and February 22.

Injuries ranged from head fractures to broken leg, ankle and knees.

The paper The Cost of Electric-Scooter Related Orthopaedic Surgery found the popularity of e-scooters was creating a burden on taxpayers and healthcare systems.

Claims for ACC e-scooter injuries also topped $4.3 million with more than 2000 claims between October 2018 and July 2019. Auckland saw the most claims with 1271, totalling $1,767,480.

Main causes of injuries, according to ACC claims, were loss of balance and injuries to the knee, hand, wrist and arm.

- NZ Herald