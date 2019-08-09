Auckland tow truck driver charged with fraud, making false statement to police

An Auckland tow truck driver has been arrested over allegations of fraud and making a bogus statement to police.

The 30-year-old driver appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday morning on two charges.

He has been accused of obtaining $2100 by deception during July and of making a false statement to a police officer.

It is alleged the driver made the false verbal statement on July 15 claiming that "an offence of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle had been committed", court documents viewed by the Herald show.

The Papatoetoe diver, who is yet to enter a plea to the charges, is due to reappear in court later this month.

In June, the Herald revealed police were investigating reports of thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal cars and take them to wrecker yards.

Police, however, would not be drawn on whether the tow truck driver's arrest was linked to its investigation.

"We wouldn't be in a position to comment further on the nature of that arrest while a matter is subject to court proceedings," a police spokeswoman said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright earlier told the Herald that police were "making enquiries" into car-theft rings in South Auckland.

"Police have received some reports in the Counties Manukau South area of vehicles that have been stolen, possibly using tow trucks," she said.

A convicted car thief also told the Herald the practice of stealing vehicles using tow trucks was well known, but was considered a last resort.

"The guys with tow trucks that steal cars do it under disguise of towing. To us that would be a last resort when there's no other way we can get [the car we want]," he said.

- NZ Herald