Audi's first fully electric car has already been recalled

The inherent challenge for car companies that embark on developing new technologies are the teething issues that tend to follow. And, this is the phenomena that's followed Audi's all-new fully electric e-tron SUV.

The four-ring EV has been recalled over an issue that has the potential to cause fires. It stems from what Audi call a "potentially faulty seal" connected to the battery compartment. When it faults, it can reportedly allow moisture to get to the e-tron's large battery pack.

The listed possible results for combining a bit of moisture with the internals of an EV's battery pack range from it triggering a warning light inside the car (allowing service techs to replace the seal and nip the problem in the bud), to causing a short circuit and potentially a fire.

The flammable nature of EVs has been an ongoing topic, namely through numerous global reports of engulfed Teslas that remain on fire for — in some cases — over 12 hours. More recently, a Tesla Model S 'spontaneously' caught fire in Shanghai before eventually burning to the ground.

While right-hand drive Audi e-trons are yet to land in New Zealand, 540 e-trons have been delivered to owners overseas with another 1644 waiting in showrooms.

All of these are part of the recall, with a factory fix expected to be made by August. Those surrendering their e-tron are being offered loan vehicles and gift cards for covering petrol costs.

Thankfully for Audi, the issue was caught early — unlike Ford's fire risk recall in 2017 or BMW's more recent fire-risk recall in April that concerned almost a million cars worldwide.

When it lands in New Zealand formally, the e-tron will be priced from $148,500. Audi claims a range of between 400km and 450km to a full charge, with acceleration and top speed sitting at a claimed 5.7 seconds to 100km/h and 200km/h.