Audi unveils the beastly 2020 SQ8

Packing more than enough torque to move a small mountain, Audi has finally lifted the lid on the 2020 SQ8, and this SUV means business.

Powering the performance-orientated version of the Q8 is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 that is found in the SQ7. This serious piece of machinery produces 319kW and a massive 900Nm of torque.

These serious figures allow the SUV to make the sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, and top out at an electronically limited 250km/h.

Alongside the diesel lump, the SQ8 utilises a 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack that powers an electric compressor to get rid of turbo lag completely. This allows the engine to produce its peak torque figure at just 1000rpm, and the vehicle can be driven up to 22km/h just using power from this battery alone.

As the famous Spider-Man saying goes, "with great power, comes great responsibility," Audi has covered the stopping power with some serious carbon fibre brakes that you can find at all four corners.

Adaptive air suspension and Audi's Drive Direct dynamic handling system comes as standard in the SUV, and customers can opt for four-wheel steering, sport differentials, and active anti-roll bars if they see fit.

Looking at the exterior, a few visual alterations sets the SQ8 apart from other Q8 models. Quad tailpipes sit beside a large diffuser at the rear, new sporty intakes grace the front end, and the SUV is sitting on a set of serious-looking wheels.

On the inside, stainless steel pedals can be found alongside the aluminium door sill inlays, as well as Alcantara finishes. The combination of the red leather and carbon fibre panels in the cabin make for an extremely effective interior.

While the German manufacturer has only unveiled this diesel version, they are said to be working on a petrol version for select markets around the world.