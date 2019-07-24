Audi unveils the beefed-up 2020 Q3 Sportback

If you still think that the term coupe refers only to low-slung two-door cars, then we've got some bad news for you — those days are long gone.

The original definition of the term 'coupé' is "a passenger car with a sloping rear roofline and generally two doors," but these days manufacturers are running with the sloping roofline slapping the term on a range of vehicles.

Audi isn't one to fall behind on trends, and the small Q3 SUV is the latest vehicle in their line-up to be offered with a 'Sportback' guise, which gives it a coupe-like appearance.

Along with the sloping rear roof, some pretty serious changes have been made to the body, including the widened arches over the rear wheels, which give the Q3 Sportback quite a beefy look.

Something more difficult to spot is the fact that it is 29 mm shorter than the standard Q3, but the rear end is a lot sportier with a large diffuser sitting underneath the new fascia.

At the front end sits a new single-frame black grille which is flanked by the Matrix LED headlights, and sits underneath a sculpted hood.

Sitting under the hood of the top-spec Q3 Sportback is the powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 169kW. Other engine options include two 2.0-litre diesel engines, and a 1.5-litre power plant with a mild hybrid system is coming later down the track. Every SUV in this line features Audi's seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Audi's iconic Quattro all-wheel drive system comes standard on all models except for the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel models which are front-wheel drive.

On the inside, most of the cabin carries over from the Q3 including the 10.25-inch digital cluster, and the 10.1-inch infotainment system. A flat-bottomed steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and is flanked by shift paddles.