Aussie Toyota GR Supra pricing revealed, starting at NZ$90,000

We, again, apologise for the Supra spam.

After many years of Toyota dragging out the stream of news surrounding their new sports car (yes, with a little bit of a leg-up from BMW) with thin teasers, the time's now come where big juicy news is breaking. And, overnight,one of the biggest nuggets of news was revealed across the ditch; price.

Two models of Supra are coming to Australia; the GT and the GTS. Both come powered by the same BMW B58–derived 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six making 250kW of power and 500Nm of torque, hooked to an eight-speed automatic. No four-cylinder models to be seen.

Pricing for the GT starts at AUD$84,900, plus on-road costs. The upscale GTS meanwhile (which gets a 12-speaker JBL sound system, heads-up display, 19-inch forged wheels with red brake callipers, and the option of red leather or Alcantara interior accenting) is priced at AUD$94,900.

Converted to New Zealand currency, those prices equate to $89,875 and $100,460 respectively.

While it's yet to be formally confirmed, it looks like our Aussie counterparts are getting a cheaper deal. As we reported in early April, Kiwi Supras are expected to start over $100,000.

There's a good reason for this, though. Just 40 Supras are set to come to New Zealand, while Australia get 300 of the things. There's also the fact that Aussie Toyota prices tend to always be a touch cheaper than Kiwi ones.

Perhaps the biggest thing we can draw from the Australian reveal is the trim levels. While New Zealand's Supra specs are yet to be revealed, it's likely that we'll get the same GT and GTS models as Australia.

Along with the larger-output engine, the GT comes standard with heated electrically adjustable seats, dual-zone climate, wireless phone charging, 18-inch wheels, carbon-fibre (ish) interior highlights, a digital cluster, and a BMW-derived infotainment system.