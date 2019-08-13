Aussie Uber driver gets stuck after mistaking stairwell for driveway

A major lapse in judgment saw an Uber driver attempt to drive down a set of stairs in Bondi on Monday morning.

Shortly after 6am NSW Police received a call that a black Audi was perched at the top of a set of stairs on Hall St.

The driver had reportedly believed the entry to a shopping complex as a driveway and mounted the kerb, coming to a stop at the top of the stairwell when he realised his mistake.

“All the wheels were off the floor so he couldn’t reverse. He was just flustered,” witness Oscar Fowler told 9 News.

A NSW spokesperson said the driver was uninjured and there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the incident.

The car remained in a precarious position at the top of the stairs until a tow truck arrived and removed it.

Photos of the incident have been circulated around social media.

“I would laugh if the GPS was to blame,” one Reddit user joked.

“The worrying thing is people who blindly accelerate into driveways without looking. Surely as you turned left, you’d look forward and see where you were going,” another said.

It is understood charges are not being laid against the driver.