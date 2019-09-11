Australian man crashes $400,000 Lamborghini Diablo on busy road

Alongside videos of cute cats and babies, the internet seems to love watching wealthy supercar owners crash their expensive machines. Whether it's a Ferrari owner that has run out of luck, or a McLaren owner that has misjudged a slope, going viral is almost guaranteed.

The latest six-figure automotive faux par has come from just across the ditch, where an older Lamborghini has proven to be a little too much for its owner to handle.

According to a post that appeared on the 'Australia crash investigation unit' Facebook page, the crash occurred last week on a busy road in South Sydney.

After losing control of the $500,000 Lamborghini Diablo, the car hopped the kerb, and careered five metres down a steep embankment covered by bush. Both the driver and the passenger escaped the high-speed crash without injury, but the car wasn't so lucky.

It has been reported that the owner had only recently purchased the Diablo from a Sydney dealership, and while Lamborghini stopped building these in 2001, as it was being pulled from the hedge, the owner repeatedly cried that it was a "new car."

Bystanders stated that they had seen the Italian exotic speed down the suburban street before losing control and bouncing down the bank. Whether it was down to mechanical failure, a stray marsupial, or driver error the cause is anyone's guess, but our money is on the latter.

Losing control of the mid-engined V12-powered supercar wouldn't be too hard to do considering that these cars don't contain any of the safety technology that new performance cars have.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Lamborghini will be a complete write off after the incident. The front end, roof structure, suspension, rear quarters and engine all look to be sufficiently damaged.