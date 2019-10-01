Australian man goes viral after his parking space showdown emerges online

A man has been filmed sitting in front of a Lexus, in a fight in a car park that reportedly escalated after the car "nudged" him.

The video shows the man sitting with his arms crossed in the middle of a car park in Mullaloo in Perth, in Western Australia. Directly behind him is a white convertible Lexus that appears to be in a standoff with the seated man, waiting for him to move.

The video was shared to Facebook by the Bell Tower Times.

"Made my day," the video was captioned. "Lad refusing to give up the car park he's reserving in the Mullaloo Beach Hotel car park."

According to comments on the post, the man sat down after being nudged, and began saying "nup" to the driver of the Lexus.

"This is absolute bull," one commenter said. "I can't believe people have the nerve to save spots like this, it angers me every time I see it. First in best dressed. Should've given him a nudge for sure."

"I've got hours for people like that," another agreed. "Handbrake, select park and wait."

"I'd be holding the horn down in his ear for a minute before just parking on top of him," another commented.

Some commenters took the side of the stubborn man, saying it was best to dig your heels in.

"Dedication. What a man," one commenter said.