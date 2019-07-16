Australian Police enlist a BMW M5 Competition for highway patrol duties

Earlier this year, Australia's Northern Territory Police Force made headlines for becoming the third jurisdiction in Australia to opt for Kia Stinger GTs as their road traffic policing vehicles.

While the twin-turbo V6 engine provides some serious performance, their Victorian counterparts have just one-upped them after enlisting a BMW M5 Competition for highway patrol duties.

The M5 joins the group of BMW 530ds that were added to Victoria fleet just last year, but is certainly a standout.

As you'd expect, the M5 is covered in the usual Police livery, and gets roof-mounted emergency lights alongside front and rear strobes.

"With the incredible BMW M5 Competition entering Victoria Police Service, the performance level has jumped up the scale", said BMW Australia CEO Vikram Pawah. "When combined with the safety of the xDrive four-wheel drive system, the M5’s all-round ability aspects makes it a natural fit for dynamic police duties."

It's going to be almost impossible to outrun this machine, as the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that powers it, produces a whopping 459kW and 730Nm of torque. This allows the M5 to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

These German bad boys retail for around $240,000 in Australia, but the Victorian Police have it on loan, so aren't actually paying that price to use it.

Since the New Zealand Police switched over from the Holden Commodore ZB sedan to the station wagon, we haven't heard of any complaints at all, so we doubt that an M5 will join the fleet any time soon.