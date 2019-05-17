Baller bubbles: Rolls Royce unveils $86,000 champagne chest

There might be strict laws against drinking and driving but the latest option available to Rolls-Royce customers suggests you end a journey with a tipple and a very fine delicacy.

That's because the n-car feature unveiled by the iconic British brand is a champagne chest that can also serve up a choice of caviar and canapes.

It says the glorified drinks cabinet displays the 'true luxury and epicurean pleasure' of the brand. Very la-di-da. As is the price - a whopping $86,000.

Of course, you probably shouldn't be enjoying the delights of the champagne chest in your vehicle (especially if it cost over $1 million).

Instead, the removable unit, which is hand-crafted by the bespoke design team at Goodwood HQ, is the ideal accessory for the typical rendezvous we imagine Rolls-Royce owners have on a day-to-day basis - such as a catch-up with old friends on a superyacht or having a chinwag on the terrace of a private residence.

It's a special piece of kit - as you might imagine considering that it costs the same as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury saloon.

The chassis of the chest is made from machined aluminium, carbon fibre and trimmed in natural grain black leather.

The hide panels are embossed with the Spirit of Ecstasy logo and flanked by Tudor Oak wood - the same materials you'd find gracing the dashboards of the Cullinan SUV, Ghost and Phantom limos.

Press the secret release button and the trove reveals a 'perfectly appointed' champagne set for four guests.

The lid of the chest then rises on a pair of finely-chiseled arms and converts into a serving tray with a surface finished in Tudor Oak wood and a laser-cut stainless steel inlay.

The contents also include four cotton napkins with embroidered Rolls-Royce logos.

Once the chest is opened there's a light inside to guide you to one of the quad of hand-blown crystal champagne flutes, which the marque says are 'arranged to evoke memories of a V12 engine'.

But the pièce de résistance is the ejectable side panels containing thermal coolers made from aluminium and carbon fibre.

What are they for, you ask? Rolls-Royce says you can use them to carry a chilled bottle of champers, but they can also serve caviar and canapes, all at optimum temperature.

And you don't just shovel the fish eggs straight into the dispensers.

There's something Rolls-Royce has coined a 'caviar configuration', which is describes as 'two thermal caviar caissons, each accommodating a 30 gram tin' that are 'complemented by two blini caissons'. We're just as lost as you are.

This flamboyant chest also comes with two spoons. Sorry, we mean Mother-of-Pearl spoons with anodised aluminium handles that are housed magnetically at the top of the case.

These are designed in this was 'as not to impair the delicate flavour of the caviar', don't you know?

Gavin Hartley, head of Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: 'The approach is that of designing a Rolls-Royce motor car; the finest materials are married with pinnacle engineering to provide an experience like no other.

'The Champagne Chest is crafted for those that seek a heightened sense of occasion in an elegant, entertaining manner and offers the irresistible allure of gadgetry.'

