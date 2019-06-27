Ballistic luxury: Volvo unveils the beastly XC90 Armoured

If you're in the market for a large SUV that can offer protection from a small army on a daily basis and want something a little more modern than a Hummer H1, Volvo has your answer.

Rated for 'VR8' protection, the new XC90 Armoured has all the creatures comforts of any 7-seater SUV currently on the market, and offers ballistic protection from all angles.

Because of this VR8 rating, the XC90 Armoured will only protect its occupants against explosions, you going to have to look for a VR9 rated vehicle if you're looking for protection against copper alloy jacket bullets.

Fitted with windows up to 50mm thick, and featuring armoured panels that are up to 10mm thick in some places, this SUV comes in a little heavier than its non-armoured counterparts. While it looks identical to the standard model, this one tips the scales at just under 4.5 tonnes.

To compensate for this extra weight, Volvo has upgraded the brakes and suspension system, but hasn't mentioned whether the engine/drivetrain has received any of these modifications.

If it is still using the same engine/power train combination as the T6 AWD that it is based on, this model will produce 235kW and 400Nm of torque.

"Production is carried out with extreme diligence, which is imperative in order to fulfil the exceptionally high requirements placed on this class of security product. We strive to ensure that the car retains its properties despite the extensive armouring," says Volvo's head of marketing, Stephan Green.

Volvo is offering the XC90 alongside the smaller and lightly-armoured XC60. These smaller SUVs are still armoured, but won't protect against any sort of serious attacks.

These vehicles will be predominantly aimed at the Latin America market and deliveries will start near the end of this year.