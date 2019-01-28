Bentley marks its 100th anniversary this year

To celebrate its landmark centenary year in 2019, Bentley will introduce a special edition model inspired by one of its iconic racing models, at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

July 10 this year marks Bentley's 100th year, and the company will celebrate its history, and its global success, with the special edition model.

It has teased an image of the special edition, above.

The new Bentley Continental GT. Picture/ Supplied

The company says in 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”.

The company says this guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it a leader in automotive luxury around the world.

Bentley produces the Bentayga SUV, the Continental, the Flying Spur and Mulsanne models.