Bentley’s iconic 1929 Blower heading back into production

World-first Bentley Blower was the most revered pre-war race car and now you have a chance to have your own version of Sir Tim Birkin’s 1929 supercharged 4½-litre car.

Bentley is recreating the “Blower” in a new series of 12 matching cars. Each will be individually handcrafted by a specialist team from Bentley’s bespoking and coachwork division, Mulliner. Together, the new cars will form the world’s first pre-war race car continuation series.

Only four original ‘Team Blowers’ were built for racing by Birkin, in the late 1920s. All saw a fight to the finish on the racetracks of Europe, with the most famous car – Birkin’s own Team Car No. 2, registration UU 5872 – racing at Le Mans and playing a pivotal role in the factory Bentley Speed Six victory in 1930.

Now, using Bentley’s renowned handcraftsmanship and the very latest digital technology, the 1929 Team Blower will be the master example for 12 continuations - one for each race that the original rip-roaring fleet of four Team Blowers competed in.

The Bentley Blower Continuation Series was announced today at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance at Blenheim Palace by Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark.

He said, “As we continue to commemorate 100 years of Bentley, we are combining a look to our past with the very latest digital technologies and techniques to create something truly extraordinary.

“The four Team Blowers are the most valuable Bentleys in the world, and we know there is demand for genuine recreations that can be used, enjoyed and loved without risk to the prized originals,” said Hallmark.

“The 12 new Blowers will not only be an homage to our heritage, they will be a celebration of the outstanding skills of our Mulliner craftspeople. This is a new challenge for Bentley, but with the incredible success of the recent restoration of our 1939 one-of-one Corniche, we wanted to go one step further and make something even more special. Twelve lucky customers will soon be able to own a unique tribute to Bentley’s history.”

Bentley’s own Team Blower – chassis number HB 3403 - will be disassembled to its individual components, before each part is catalogued and meticulously scanned in 3D to create a complete digital model of the entire car.

Using the original 1920s moulds and tooling jigs, and traditional hand tools alongside the latest manufacturing technology, 12 sets of parts will then be created, before assembly.

The 12 continuations will be identical wherever possible to the original – mechanically and aesthetically– with only minimal hidden changes dictated by modern safety concerns. The original car will then be reassembled, with the heritage team taking the opportunity to complete a detailed inspection and sympathetic mechanical restoration where required.

It will take Mulliner approximately two years of meticulous work to complete the 12-car series. Prices will be on application.

The new Blowers follow sold-out success of 100 Blower-inspired Continental GT Number 9 Edition cars.