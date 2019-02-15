Bentley's new Bentayga Speed is the fastest SUV on the planet

We've already talked about the weirdness that is the hyper-fast super SUV this week, following the reveal of BMW's rapid X3 and X4 M Competition variants.

Well, barely a few days later, there's now another one in the mix. Although admittedly, this one's faster.

Overnight Bentley revealed the Bentayga Speed, and it looks a lot like the current uber-luxurious Bentayga. This is save for some of the minor details; a subtle body kit, new 22-inch wheels, a larger rear spoiler, and Speed logos everywhere.

But, as alluded to in this story's headline, there's a few other changes afoot with Bentley's new super SUV. Namely in its power train.

It still utilises the 6.0-litre W12 engine that other Bentaygas use, but fresh revisions from the British marque have seen the engine's power output rise by 20kW to a total of 466kW. Torque also gets a slight increase to a not-so-slight 900Nm.

This means that acceleration to 100km/h shrinks from 4.1 seconds to 3.9 seconds. And, perhaps more critically to the point of Bentley's 'world's fastest SUV' labeling, the Bentayga Speed can now hit a top speed of 190mp/h — or 305km/h.

Those last two numbers place the Bentayga at the head of what's becoming a long-winded VW Group sibling rivalry. When the first Bentayga landed in 2016 it claimed the 'world's fastest SUV' moniker, before having it taken last year by the Lamborghini Urus. And now, it's claimed the title back — although admittedly by just a mere one kilometer an hour.

I guess it's as Vin Diesel once said: "It doesn't matter whether it's an inch or a mile, winning's winning."

Also — just quietly — it's worth noting that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was also a factor in the mix too. And technically, if you're using 0–100km/h times as your universal measurement of 'is that one thing faster than that other thing', know that the Trackhawk eats up 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

That's two tenths quicker than the Bentayga and equal to the Urus. Although you won't find reference to that in Bentley's press ...

Because it's a Bentley, the Bentayga Speed's interior doesn't take on the same 'strip the weight out' onus as a hot hatch or sports sedan might. It's still focused on luxury.

Diamond quilted leather, contrasting colours, and lashings of metal and piano black indicate that the Bentayga remains a pleasant place to sit. Perhaps the only 'racy' change to the cabin is the addition of Alcantara surfaces.

With the reveal of Manhart's tuned 800hp Lamborghini Urus, we speculated that a go-faster Urus is probably on the cards. So, don't expect Bentley to hold the title for too long ...