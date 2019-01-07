Home / News / 'Beyond idiotic': Motorcyclist clocked at 199km/h near Waihola

'Beyond idiotic': Motorcyclist clocked at 199km/h near Waihola

By Otago Daily Times • 07/01/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / John Stone
Photo / John Stone

Dunedin police have slammed the ''beyond idiotic'' actions of a motorcyclist caught riding at nearly 200km/h at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the rider of the Aprilia motorcycle was caught travelling at 199km/h on State Highway 1 near Waihola on Saturday by a police speed camera van.

"That's beyond idiotic,'' Dinnissen said.

"I'd hate to have a guess at what your reaction time would have to be.''

Because the rider was travelling at more than 50kmh over the speed limit, they could face a licence suspension and charges of careless, dangerous or reckless driving.

Police inquiries were ongoing to locate the registered owner of the high performance Italian motorcycle and determine who was driving.

- Otago Daily Times

By Otago Daily Times • 07/01/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2018 INFINITI QX30 2.0T 4WD GT 2018 INFINITI QX30 2.0T 4WD GT
2018 INFINITI QX30 2.0T 4WD GT

$61,990

2016 Kia Sportage 2016 Kia Sportage
2016 Kia Sportage

$43,190

2016 Mercedes Benz C Class 2016 Mercedes Benz C Class
2016 Mercedes Benz C Class

$43,550

2014 BMW 3 Series 2014 BMW 3 Series
2014 BMW 3 Series

$26,950

We Recommend