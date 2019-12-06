Bizarre limousine-converted Range Rover sells for a small fortune

If you've always fantasized about owning a private jet, but your bank account thinks otherwise, this one-of-a-kind stretched Range Rover limo could be the perfect compromise.

This particular conversion takes inspiration from the stretched wheelbase Range Rovers of the 1980s and 90s, but takes things to the extreme by adding a whole extra mid-panel instead of just extending the rear doors as others have done.

Click here to view all Range Rovers on Driven

This strange, but extremely luxurious contraption was built for the Sultan of Brunei who gifted the car to his younger brother. The 1994 Range Rover underwent its conversion in Britain and was set to make its trip to Brunei.

The conversion reportedly took nine months to complete and was probably done at an incredible pace considering that work that would've gone into it. Lucky money wasn't exactly an issue for the Sultan as this build went well into the six-figure range.

"At a reputed cost of around £135,000 (NZ$271,000), Townley stretched the chassis and body by 40 inches, incorporating two additional fixed Range Rover doors in the center and a roof raised by 8 inches. They also installed a laminated sunroof together with darkened windows and a one-piece opening tailgate," the Silverstone listing says.

"Interior features include a full electric center division with glass panel; three rear seats (two electrically operated); full air conditioning; stereo/CD player and two remote control 8-inch television monitors with a VHS recorder."

While the conversion as a whole is impressive, the interior technology is where this Range Rover shows its age. The two CRT TVs connected to VHS players and headphone sets would account for a good percentage of the SUV's curb weight.

Besides the over-the-top red leather upholstery, the second most remarkable part of the interior is the fact that all of this tech was installed near the end of its time. The CRTs were about to be replaced by flat screens, and the VHS tapes were set to be phased out by DVDs.

Despite the fact that it was owned by the Sultan, this Range Rover's history records show that it never actually left Europe. It spent most of its life in the U.K, where it was used to transport Mike Tyson around to his fights, before being sent to Denmark. After its quick Scandinavian stint, it was sent back to Britain in 2008, where it has remained ever since.

Just last month, this Range Rover crossed the auction block with only 16,000km on the clock, and one lucky buyer managed to snag it for $66,000. While this is a small fortune for a dated Rover, it's a whole lot less than the $271,000 conversion cost.