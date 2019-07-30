Blasphemy: is this RB-swapped Ford Falcon XY GT even legal?

If there are two things that we share with our Australian counterparts, it's our love for pavlova and ability to create absolutely insane machines from the comfort of our own garages.

Alongside the four-rotor turbocharged Lexus GS300, and the LS-swapped Ford Ranger drift ute, this Ford Falcon XY has undergone an incredible amount of work, and the results are incredible.

First appearing on the internet back in 2017, it could be argued that this racing machine is the perfect mix of Australian and Japanese car cultures, as it uses the shell of a Falcon XY GT, and heart of a Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R.

Yes, you read that right, this is an RB26DETT-powered Falcon, and not only does it make use of the twin-turbo engine, it's also equipped with the famous Nissan Atessa all-wheel drive system.

You'd expect a car of this stature to have an exterior to match its performance, and this is no exception. You might recognize the Castrol livery from Ian (Peter) Geoghegan

A quick look into the specs of this beast shows that an R32 floor pan was grafted onto the bottom of the Falcon's body. A lot of fabrication would have had to happen to make this work, as the R32's wheelbase is 20 cm shorter than the Falcon's.

Alongside the all-wheel drive drivetrain, the XY GT makes use of the R32's independent suspension system to push the power down to the tarmac.

As this car hasn't seen the light of the internet for a couple of years, when RacePace Motorsport posted about it getting tuned at their workshop, it quickly went viral Down Under.

Critics on social media were quick to slam the build, saying that the performance of the classic car had been "ruined", and no Ford should ever look "like that". While these opinions are expected, surely you can appreciate the sheer amount of work that has gone into this build.

It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but this is easily one of the coolest cars that has emerged on the internet, and we'd love to see it in action.

