Blasphemy: LS-swapped Lamborghini Huracán set to break the internet

The annual Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association show (or just SEMA) is no stranger to controversial builds, but this particular one has hit a note with the purists around the globe, and anyone who isn't a fan of LS swaps.

In the past, we've seen Ferrari engines dropped into Mustang bodies and twin-engined Hot Wheels cars emerge at the show, but this particular Lamborghini Huracán build is a standout.

Built by YouTuber Chris Steinbacher who uploads under the 'B is for Build' moniker, this Huracán was rescued after a turbo kit went catastrophically wrong, and ended up with the supercar going up in flames.

While most would just replace the burnt-out 5.2-litre V10 sitting at the rear of the car, Steinbacher wanted to do something that would catch people's attention, and a monster twin-turbo LSX engine is perfect for that.

Alongside the insane engine swap that's going to be capable of over 1000kW, Steinbacher has an Audi R8-sourced manual transmission ready to be bolted up behind the LS, and send power to the rear wheels.

A mechanical build of this magnitude requires an exterior to match, and Khyzyl Saleem has been enlisted to design the crazy body. Steinbacher will use his other Huracán to build a completely-carbon fibre body that's based on the Huracán Super Trofeo.

To put the purists at ease, Steinbacher has saved this Huracán from an early grave, and while the turbocharged 7.0-litre power plant isn't a traditional one, once it is paired with the manual transmission, this car will be a true work of art.

SEMA 2019 starts on November 2, so we can imagine that the LS Huracán will make its official public debut then.