BMW 8 Series gets angry with AC Schnizter kit and a hefty power boost

After teasing their kit for the new BMW 8 Series vehicles at the Essen Motor Show just last year, AC Schnitzer has released their full catalogue of parts for the coupe.

While the exterior upgrades may make for an extremely intimidating front end, AC Schnitzer has worked their real magic under the hoods of both the 840d and M850i models.

The 840d's turbocharged six-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel engine has been given a healthy power bump from 235Kw to 279kW. As you'd expect, the big boost comes from the torque figure in this diesel engine, that figure has gone from 680Nm to 780Nm of torque.

While it's certainly no slug with it's 390kW, the M850i's twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 gets pushed well into the 400kW range with the help of the German tuners. 456kW and 840Nm of torque are the whopping new power figures from the grand tourer.

AC Schnitzer also had the engine's sound in mind while developing their parts, and has released a sports silencer system that includes two sound modes and matching carbon tailpipes.

If you want your 8 Series to sit closer to the ground, a spring kit is offered that lowers each end by 20mm.

While the front end looks incredible with the new vents and splitter, the rear bumper is where the serious parts are located. A carbon diffuser takes pride of place underneath the bumper, with a seriously cool Formula 1-inspired brake light sitting in the middle.

Lastly, the kit is offered with the customer's choice of AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels or AC1 BiColor or anthracite Alloy Wheels. These come wrapped in huge 245/35 R20 and 285/30 R20 tires, which is hopefully enough rubber to get all that power to the ground.