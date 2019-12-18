BMW hits the 2020 Z4 with a power boost, Toyota follows suit with the Supra

Back in the 90s, Toyota and Nissan we leading the charge when it came to turbocharged straight-six engines that could handle big power and were fitted in high-performance sports cars such as the Supra.

Nowadays, that title has been handed over to BMW who are more than happy to jam their boosted sixes in any chassis across their line-up, and controversially, the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra.

Upon the highly-anticipated release of the new Supra, it was revealed that Toyota had tinkered with the BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged six, and pulled a decent amount of extra power out of it.

On paper, this is a great thing, but considering that the much more expensive 2020 BMW Z4 M40i is supposed to be more or less the same car, it was a cheeky move from the Japanese brand.

Whether it was to remedy this situation or not, BMW Australia has decided to bump up the power output of the Z4 M40i models down under, giving it an extra 35kW to work with.

This power boost allows the Z4 to hit 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, which is a 0.4-second improvement over the standard car.

Of course not to be outdone, Toyota New Zealand's COO Neraaj Lala has confirmed that the Supra will be receiving the same power increase, which will push the engine's total output up to 275kW.

Given that the Supra's power was previously underrated, this change might just mean a power figure re-rating for the Toyota coupe.

Despite this bump in power, the sticker price of the Z4 M40i in Australia remains at A$124,900. New Zealand availability for this updated Z4 hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we'll update this article when it is.