BMW NZ confirms local 3 Series models not affected by Takata recall

BMW New Zealand has posted a brief response following overnight revelations that selected 3 Series models in Australia are being recalled for faulty Takata airbags.

In the process of issuing the recall, BMW Australia made the unique recommendation for owners of impacted vehicles to "stop driving" them "immediately".

“We can confirm that vehicles purchased from BMW New Zealand are not affected by the current safety recall in Australia,” they said.

While the statement will provide relief for some owners, BMW New Zealand didn't confirm whether the large number of imports that reside here (most of which are from Japan) are affected or not.

We have approached them for clarity on imports, and will update when news comes to hand.