BMW NZ expands 3 Series line-up

After the successful launch of the BMW 3 Series in New Zealand earlier this year, the German brand is adding the popular wagon to its line-up.

BMW NZ will have two diesel engine variants available from launch: the 320d xDrive Touring with a 4-cylinder engine producing 140kW of power and 400Nm of torque; and the 6-cylinder 330d xDrive Touring(195kW / 580Nm).

Both variants will go on sale locally in October with prices to be announced next week.

As standard, the 3 Series Touring will get an 8-speed sports automatic transmission, BMW’s all-wheel-drive system, xDrive, plus parking assistant including reversing assistant.

The new 3 Series Touring also gains the benefits of the sedan, including the new interior and exterior designs and latest driver assistance technologies.

That includes lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention.

It also gets “hey BMW” intelligent personal assistant.

The complete list of standard equipment for both variants will be published as part of the press release next week.

First launched 32 years ago, the 3 Series Touring is an important player for BMW – even with the dominance of SUVs.

Compared to the predecessor, the new BMW 3 Series Touring has a 76mm increase in length, 16mm increase in width and 8mm increase in height. Together with the extension of the wheelbase by 41mm and larger front and rear track width, it creates a dynamically poised silhouette.

The Touring gets the bold single piece BMW kidney grille, slim twin LED headlights and intricate front apron highlight the width of the car and contribute to its commanding road presence.

Similar to its sedan sibling, the distinctive Hofmeister kink dictates the muscular shoulder and melds perfectly with the stylish 3D taillights.

The rear window is now 20mm wider than the predecessor and exhaust pipes are now 90mm in diameter, emphasising its widened sporting stance. The stainless steel load sill cover also comes as standard.